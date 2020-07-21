x
Atlanta Braves bringing (cutout) fans to Truist Park

All it takes is a small donation to the Braves Foundation.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will have fans at Truist Park after all. Sort of. 

Joining other Major League Baseball teams and some soccer clubs around the world, the Atlanta Braves want you to be at the ballpark. Not the real you, though. 

Here's the deal. If you upload a photo of yourself and make a small donation, a cutout image of you will be in the stands when the Braves take the field. 

The $50 donation, or $25 for A-List members, will go toward The Atlanta Braves Foundation, which serves as the fundraising and funding mechanism for Braves Care and allows organizations, individuals, companies and communities from across Braves Country to engage with the club in social good. The team said these funds will be used toward COVID-19 relief efforts. 

Here's an example of how the fans look at RingCentral Coliseum where the Oakland Athletics play:

Credit: AP
This July 15, 2020, photo provided by the Oakland Athletics baseball team shows fan cutouts in the stands at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., the Athletics home field. The Oakland Athletics offer a wide range of prices, but fans who pay $149 will have cutouts of their likenesses on the first-base side of RingCentral Coliseum plus an autographed photo from outfielder Stephen Piscotty. Proceeds benefit the Piscotty family foundation that’s seeking a cure for ALS, the disease that killed Piscotty’s mother. If a foul ball happens to hit a cutout, the owner receives a baseball signed by Piscotty. (Kyle Skinner/Oakland Athletics via AP)

If you want your cutout to be in the stands on Opening Day, you must upload your picture by today, July 21. 

All cutouts will be seated behind homeplate, between the home and away dugouts, they said. They will be in the stands at Truist Park for all games played without fans this season. 

For more information on how to upload your picture, click here

