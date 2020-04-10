Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red-zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week.

Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.

