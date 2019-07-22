GREENSBORO, N.C. - - Only two tournaments remain before the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is set, and after yesterday’s Open Championship, three golfers made minor moves in the top-10 positions in the FedExCup point standings, also known as the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Shane Lowry won the Open Championship yesterday and jumped 50 spots to 18th place in the FedExCup point standings – it was his first Major victory. After finishing tied for fourth in Ireland, Brooks Koepka assumed the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 lead with a one-spot jump. In addition, Rickie Fowler moved up one place to ninth while Jon Rahm moved up a spot and into 10th place in the FedExCup point standings and into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

After the Open Championship, Koepka leads second place Matt Kuchar by 37 points and third place Rory McIlroy by 142 points; the player who wins the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4 will earn 500 FedExCup points. Should the top-three positions be separated by less than 500 points entering the Wyndham Championship as they are now, each of the top-three players at that time would have a shot at taking the points lead after the Wyndham Championship and earning the $2 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 first-place bonus. Fourth place Xander Schauffele now trails first place by 507 points and could theoretically move into second place with a win here and earn an extra $1.5 Million.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship July 30-Aug. 4 – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – will reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader will earn $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000. The bonus breakdown is below:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Bonus Breakdown:

Position Amount

1 $2,000,000

2 $1,500,000

3 $1,200,000

4 $1,100,000

5 $1,000,000

6 $850,000

7 $700,000

8 $600,000

9 $550,000

10 $500,000

TOTAL $10,000,000

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 following the Open Championship is listed below:

Position/Player Points Move

1. Brooks Koepka +1

2. Matt Kuchar -1

3. Rory McIlroy --

4. Xander Schauffele --

5. Gary Woodland --

6. Patrick Cantlay --

7. Dustin Johnson --

8. Paul Casey --

9. Rickie Fowler +1

10. John Rahm +1