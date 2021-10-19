Cam Newton says he's vaccinated and ready to return to NFL

Former Carolina Panther Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL.
The quarterback, who was cut by the New England Patriots just before the season began, published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football. He is a free agent.
The 2015 NFL MVP was the Patriots’ starter for most of 2020 when the team went 7-9 during a pandemic-impacted season. But New England went with first-round draft choice Mac Jones this year and released the 32-year-old Newton.