Cam Newton plays in 1st game back as a Carolina Panther

Cam Newton comes in the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Newton entered his first game back as a Carolina Panther against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers signed Newton on Thursday. Head Coach Matt Rhule said it would not be likely that we would see Newton on Sunday. He did not practice with the team this week. Rhule also said he didn't want to rule out anything.

He came in early in the 1st quarter after backup quarterback PJ Walker helped bring the Panthers to the 1-yard line. Newton rushed for his first touchdown in his second stint with the Panthers. He also threw one to wide receiver Robby Anderson.