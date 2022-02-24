"I put more work into this than some of my actual classes": Cameron Crazies camp out for UNC-Duke game

Duke is set to host UNC for Coach K's final home game.

DURHAM, N.C. — It's going to be a hot ticket to get, North Carolina at Duke. It's also Mike Krzyzewski's final home game as Duke's Head Basketball Coach.

If you're a student, you have to camp out, for months, to get in. It's called tenting. It takes a special type of person to do it. They're not called the Cameron Crazies for nothing.

Students camp out in tents with 11 of their closest friends.

"It just encapsulates the Duke experience, being out here with all my friends," said Lexi Mandell, who is a senior at Duke.

Some camp out with strangers.

'I actually dIdn’t know any of them except one person before this," said Dominic Jeong, who is a junior at Duke.

They brave the cold.

"I’ve stayed here when it was 26 degrees," said Jeong.

They take turns inside the tent.

"We have an excel spreadsheet for every day of every week of the season and we’re all managing shifts," said Parker Betts, who is a senior at Duke.

The Cameron Crazies do all of that to get into Cameron Indoor when Duke hosts North Carolina.

"I think I’ve put more work into this than some of my classes," said Jeong.

For an opportunity to be able to tent, each group had to put their Duke knowledge to the test.

"There were 175 that registered and only the top 70 were able to make it," said Jeong.

It's something students are willing to do to see the Blue Devils take the court and the season they want to see them in the first place - the winning culture Coach K has created.

"He's like our king," said Jeong.

It would mean a lot to the Cameron Crazies to see him coach at home one final time.

"You couldn’t write a more storybook ending I'd say to for my undergraduate time at Duke," said Betts.

"I think it’s the sole reason I applied to Duke in the first place to get into this UNC game," said Jeong.