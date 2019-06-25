RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League today released the 2019-20 regular-season schedules for its 31 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season at PNC Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, against the Montreal Canadiens.

Features of the Hurricanes’ 2019-20 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: For the third consecutive season, the Hurricanes will begin the season on home ice, hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena.

FAMILIAR FOES: Carolina will play 11 games in 2019-20 against its 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff opponents. The Hurricanes will face the Capitals and Islanders four times each this season and the Bruins three times. Carolina and Washington face off for the first time since the Hurricanes eliminated the Capitals in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round on Oct. 5 in Washington’s home opener. The Islanders will visit PNC Arena for the first time on Oct. 11 and Carolina will face the Bruins for the first time since the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 3 at TD Garden in Boston.

WORKIN’ FOR THE WEEKEND: Carolina will play 27 of its 41 home games at PNC Arena on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Hurricanes will play 16 sets of back-to-back games in 2019-20, one fewer than last season.

MAKING A STAND: Carolina’s home schedule features four homestands of three games or longer, including a season-long seven-game homestand from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11. That homestand begins a stretch where the Hurricanes play 12 out of 14 games at home, concluding with a 2 p.m. game against the Canucks on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2).

TAKING A BREAK: Due to the NHL All-Star break (Jan. 24-26) and the Hurricanes’ subsequent bye week (Jan. 27-30), Carolina will go ten days between games from Jan. 21-31. For the second straight season, the Hurricanes will return from their bye week with a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 31.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE: The defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues will make their only visit of the season to PNC Arena on March 19. Carolina plays St. Louis on the road on Feb. 4.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Hurricanes road schedule features five road trips of three games or longer, including a season-long six-game road trip from Feb. 29 to March 12.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME

Tue. Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 18 Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 21 at Washington 7 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 25 at Nashville 8 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 27 Nashville 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 29 Washington 1:30 p.m.

REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME

Thu. Oct. 3 Montreal 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 5 at Washington 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 6 Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 8 at Florida 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 NY Islanders 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 12 Columbus 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 15 at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 16 at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 18 at Anaheim 10 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 24 at Columbus 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Chicago 1 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 29 Calgary 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 2 New Jersey 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 5 at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 7 NY Rangers 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 9 at Ottawa 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Ottawa 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 14 at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 16 at Minnesota 2 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 19 at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 21 Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 Florida 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 24 at Detroit 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 27 at NY Rangers 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Nashville 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 3 at Boston 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 5 San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 7 Minnesota 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 10 at Edmonton 9 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 12 at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 14 at Calgary 4 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 17 at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 19 at Colorado 9 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 Florida 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 at Toronto 2 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 27 at NY Rangers 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 28 Washington 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 31 Montreal 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 3 Washington 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 5 Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 7 Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 10 Arizona 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 11 Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 13 at Washington 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 16 at Columbus 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 Anaheim 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 19 NY Islanders

5 p.m. Tue. Jan. 21 Winnipeg 7 p.m.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND • Jan. 25-26 • St. Louis

Fri. Jan. 31 Vegas 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 Vancouver 2 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 4 at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 6 at Arizona 9 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 at Vegas 10 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 11 at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 14 New Jersey 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 16 Edmonton 4 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 18 at Nashville 8 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 21 NY Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 at Toronto 7 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 25 Dallas 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 28 Colorado 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 29 at Montreal 7 p.m.

Thu. March 5 at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sat. March 7 at NY Islanders 1 p.m.

Sun. March 8 at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m.

Tue. March 10 at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Thu. March 12 at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Sat. March 14 Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sun. March 15 at Buffalo 5 p.m.

Tue. March 17 Buffalo 7 p.m.

Thu. March 19 St. Louis 7 p.m.

Sat. March 21 Ottawa 7 p.m.

Sun. March 22 at NY Islanders 5 p.m.

Tue. March 24 at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Thu. March 26 Toronto 7 p.m.

Sat. March 28 Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

Sun. March 29 at New Jersey 3 p.m.

Tue. March 31 Boston 7 p.m.

Fri. April 3 Columbus 7:30 p.m. Sat. April 4 at Boston 7 p.m.