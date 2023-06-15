Carolina Core FC Announces Roy Lassiter as Inaugural Head Coach

The team will play their first game in Spring of 2024

High Point, NC | June 15, 2023 - Carolina Core FC (CCFC), the newest independent club edition to MLS NEXT Pro, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roy Lassiter as the Head Coach ahead of the 2024 inaugural season.

A North Carolina native, Lassiter's homecoming and extensive soccer background make him an exceptional fit for the role. With an illustrious career as a former MLS player and a deep understanding of the game, Lassiter's arrival marks a significant milestone for the club as they strive for excellence on and off the field.

Hailing from North Carolina, Lassiter has a strong connection to the local community and brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He is a proud alum of NC State University, where he honed his skills and developed his passion for the beautiful game. Lassiter's journey from his roots in North Carolina to becoming a standout player in Major League Soccer (MLS) has captured the hearts of soccer enthusiasts across the state.

Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer at Carolina Core FC, expressed his enthusiasm for Lassiter's appointment, stating, "We are excited to appoint Roy as CCFC’s first Head Coach. As a former teammate, I have always been impressed with his intelligence, work ethic, and drive to succeed. His outstanding on-field achievements coupled with an innovative coaching style make him the perfect fit for CCFC. As Roy and I share North Carolina roots, I look forward to welcoming him and his family home as we move forward in developing the long term vision of the club."

In addition to Pope's endorsement, Carolina Core FC's decision to appoint Lassiter was further reinforced by the team's Head Scout, Andy Williams. Williams expressed his confidence in Lassiter's abilities, stating, "Having played alongside Roy and witnessed his dedication, discipline, and exceptional skills firsthand, I am certain that he will make a remarkable impact as our Head Coach. Roy's deep understanding of the game and his ability to identify talent, will strengthen our roster and set us on a path to success."

As a prolific forward, Lassiter played a pivotal role in the early years of MLS, leaving an indelible mark on the league's history. His impressive record of accomplishments includes holding the MLS single-season scoring record with 27 goals until it was recently broken in 2018. Lassiter's impact extends beyond club soccer as he enjoyed a successful career with the US Men's National Team, representing his country for a remarkable eight years.

As a testament to his exceptional talent, Lassiter was selected as a three-time MLS All-Star and won the MLS Cup Championship in 1999 with D.C. United. His achievements also brought him close to representing the United States in the FIFA World Cup as he was selected as an alternate member of the 1998 World Cup team in France. This recognition speaks to his consistent excellence and prominence within Major League Soccer. In recognition of all his significant contributions, Lassiter was inducted into the North Carolina Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011. This honor further solidifies his esteemed reputation within the North Carolina soccer community.