Carolina Cowboys defeat Missouri Thunder in commanding form to win during PBR Team Series hometown debut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In their hometown debut, the Carolina Cowboys brought the opening day of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series competition in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to an electric conclusion, registering a commanding 261.5-0 victory against the Missouri Thunder.

The win marked the fifth consecutive for the red-hot Carolina Cowboys. As the game got underway in the first, Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) was bested for the Thunder, while Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas) earned a re-ride for the Cowboys after the team successfully challenged the trip, which was initially ruled a buckoff.

In the second, after the Thunder’s Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) bucked off, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) made his highly anticipated PBR Team Series debut for the Cowboys and attempted his first bull since January as he recovered from two shoulder surgeries. Matched up with Happy Gambler (Sho-Me Rodeo), Davis was a near picture of perfection, as he reached the requisite 8 for 88.25 points.

After a scoreless third, Taylor attempted his re-ride draw Mike’s Effect (Blake Sharp/Michael Floyd/High Voltage Cattle) ahead of the fourth. Bringing the spirited crowd to a roar, Taylor rode the bull for 86.5 points to propel his team to a 174.75-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jesse Petri (Dublin, Texas) found himself in a must-ride position as he readied to climb aboard ZZ Top (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls). While Petri was initially ruled to have made the 8, the trip was sent into an official’s review, and Petri was ruled to have hit the ground in a heart-breaking 7.87 seconds, delivering the victory to the Cowboys.

With two riders left to compete, Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) added to the Cowboys’ margin of victory in the bottom of the fourth, converting aboard High Country Hitman (High Country Solutions/JR Phillips) for 86.75 points.

While the final round of outs ended in buckoffs for both contingents, the final scoreboard read a 261.5-0 victory for the Carolina Cowboys.

Compliments of the victory, the Carolina Cowboys, who improved to 9-5, rose to No. 2 in the PBR Team Series Standings, while the Missouri Thunder, now 7-7, remained No. 4.