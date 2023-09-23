Carolina Cowboys Earn Thrilling Walk-Off Win Against the Arizona Ridge Riders on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand

Now 10-10 this season, the Carolina Cowboys’ home win propels them from No. 5 to No. 4 in the PBR Teams League standings

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Carolina Cowboys began their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand in Greensboro, North Carolina, in electric form, propelled to a thrilling walk-off win against the Arizona Ridge Riders courtesy of a crucial bottom-of-the-fifth score from 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis.

After being shut out through the first three frames of the game, the Carolina Cowboys trailed by 87.25 points as the fourth got underway. Arizona had jumped to an early lead in the top of the first via a qualified ride from Luciano De Castro.

Carolina, however, found their momentum when it mattered most. Seven-time PRCA champion Sage Kimzey was first to strike, delivering a mammoth 91-point ride on Mike’s Motive to give his team a slim 3.25-point lead and setting up a must-ride situation for Arizona in the top of the fifth.

While Arizona closer Keyshawn Whitehorse delivered for his team, giving Arizona back an 82.75-point lead after he rode Magic Carpet for 86 points, it would not prove enough for the might of Carolina closer Davis.

Paired with Black As Coal, Davis delivered his first walk-off win for Carolina, riding the powerful animal athlete for 87.25 points to earn Carolina the win by 4.5 points, 178.25-173.75.

The victory improved Carolina to 10-10 this season and allowed them to rise from No. 5 to No. 4 in the league. They will look to continue their upward momentum and improve to 2-0 at PBR Cowboy Days when they take on the Oklahoma Freedom when the event continues Saturday, Sept. 23.

Arizona remained No. 6 in the league, now 9-11 this season. They will seek their first win inside Greensboro Coliseum when they next play the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers for the fourth time this season. Arizona will look to complete the sweep of Austin, having upset the team during their three previous showdowns.

The Gamblers earned a walk-off victory of their own over the Missouri Thunder on Friday. Courtesy of a crucial 87.5-point ride from two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme in the bottom of the fifth, the Gamblers beat the Thunder by 86 points, 174.75-88.75. The walk-off win was a league-best sixth for Leme.

Missouri will attempt to rebound when game play continues, scheduled to take on the Nashville Stampede on Saturday.

The opening game in North Carolina featured a showdown between the Kansas City Outlaws and Oklahoma Freedom. Kansas City clinched the game win early after jumping to an early lead via scores from Kyler Oliver and Koltin Hevalow, ultimately defeating Oklahoma by 101 points, 261.25-160.25. Despite the loss, Freedom closer Caden Bunch concluded the game for Oklahoma on a high note, delivering the first 90-point ride of his career in the league, topping Hoka Hey for 90.5 points.

Kansas City, now 1-0 in North Carolina and 11-9 this season, remained No. 3 in the league ahead of their next game against the Texas Rattlers. With the loss, Oklahoma slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the league with a 10-10 season record.

The Texas Rattlers went a near-perfect 4-for-5 to defeat the reigning Champion Nashville Stampede by 257.5 points, 342.5-85. The Rattlers’ win included scores from Brady Oleson, Brady Fielder, Braidy Randolph and Trace Redd, who logged the first 90-point ride of his Teams career, marked 91 points on Hunter.

PBR Cowboy Days continues Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:45 p.m. EDT. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Saturday’s event will feature a Boots and Dukes theme. Eventgoers are encouraged to wear their finest cowboy boots and daisy dukes, with the first 4,000 fans to enter the venue later that evening to receive a Carolia Cowboys cowbell courtesy of Funkaway.

Prior to the event, the Cowboy Days Festival at Greensboro Coliseum will open at 3:00 p.m. The Saturday line-up of programming in the Cowboy Days Festival will be headlined by musical performances by DJ Hek Yeh at 3 p.m. EDT and Austin McNeill at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

DJ Hek Yeh, a Winston-Salem native who has opened for the likes of Steve Aoki, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg and Dirty Heads, will take to the stage at 3 p.m. Following his performance, McNeill will perform at 4:30 p.m.