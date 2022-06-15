Carolina Disco Turkeys reveal branding for unique Father’s Day opponent, the Winston-Salem Moravians

The team plays for the first time at Truist Stadium this Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a collegiate wood-bat baseball team based out of Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, are excited to announce a new local opponent for the Disco Turkeys—the Winston-Salem Moravians.

The new ballclub, owned and operated by the Disco Turkeys ownership group, will be a rival team of the Disco Turkeys for select dates for years to come and they’ll take the field for the first time this upcoming Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium for a Father’s Day match-up with the host Disco Turkeys.

The Disco Turkeys and their sponsor Wilkerson Moravian Bakery welcomed local media for an unveiling on Wednesday morning at the Wilkerson Moravian Bakery location on Miller Street.

The primary logo of the new team features a Moravians character in period costume getting ready to hurl a pitch. The branding package also features a sleeve patch design that brings together a camel character and a lamb character that represents the joining of Winston and Salem. That sleeve patch is intended to echo a classic, old-school design from the Minnesota Twins with characters representing their cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Moravians’ jersey script notably incorporates a Moravian star symbol. The hat logo for the team is an interlocking W and S and makes use of a wheat gold color similar to past Milwaukee Brewers branding. Colors for the Moravians are burgundy, white, navy and gold. The branding package was designed with Durham-based illustrator Brittain Peck, who also did the Disco Turkeys’ branding.

“When we were planning this past offseason, we wanted to find a way to ensure the Disco Turkeys could play at home any time Truist Stadium would be available. Rather than playing holidays away, we realized we could build a new team that could come play us on big dates so our fans could get more baseball,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. “We’re very excited about doing something with a Moravians theme that highlights something unique and special about the City of Winston-Salem. We’re also excited to be working with a historic family business like Wilkerson Moravian Bakery with the Disco Turkeys and now also with the Moravians. This has been a lot of fun and we hope fans enjoy this new team as much as we are already, whether they're Moravian themselves or just like the logos.”

The new team’s jersey features a sleeve patch with the Wilkerson Moravian Bakery logo. The Disco Turkeys’ home jerseys, meanwhile, feature a logo patch this season with the team’s other main sponsor, Mast General Store.

Fans can come watch the Disco Turkeys and Moravians square off for the first time this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the gate. The two teams will meet again later this season on July 4 at High Point’s Truist Point.