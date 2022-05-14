Hurricanes defeat Bruins 3-2 in thrilling game 7

Canes advance to 2nd round of playoffs for the 4th year in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. — It took the Canes 7 games but they are right where they want to be, surging into the second round after a 3-2 win in front of a Caniac-filled PNC Arena.

The Boston Bruins have had the Canes' number in the playoffs, eliminating them in 2019 and 2020, with their mix of veteran experience and size. Saturday evening the Hurricanes were finally able to turn the table on the Bruins.

Max Domi's, a midseason acquisition via a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, was the hero tonight. His two goals tonight, the first two playoff goals of his career, were the difference in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Trailing 3 to 1 since Domi's goal with 9 minutes left in the 2nd period, the Bruins pulled their goalie and used the 6th attacker to score a goal with 20 seconds left. Boston would win the ensuing face-off and the puck would ricochet off sticks, skates, and bodies but never once crossing the red line and into the net.



"That was for sure the longest 20 seconds of my life" said Goalie Antii Raanta, who was spectacular tonight saving 26 out of 28 shots by the Bruins. Raanta's most memorable save came in the first period on a 2-on-1 opportunity by the Bruins--Raanta going into a split to block Taylor Hall's shot.

The Canes scored first courtesy of a Teuvo Teravainen goal with about 90 seconds left in the first period. As a Bruins penalty expired at the beginning of the second period, Max Domi scored his first goal of the night by being in the right place and time, snaring a rebound and sneaking it past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

After a rocket by Jake DeBrusk dropped the Canes lead to 1, Domi netted another shot to give the Canes their final, but the most crucial goal of the night.

After the game, coach Rod Brind'Amour said "The first round for me is always the most emotional, always the most intense" and this series proved to be just that. Home ice proved vital, each teaming winning easily at home setting up the game 7 nail-biter