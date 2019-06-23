RALEIGH, NC – The Carolina Hurricanes selected forward Ryan Suzuki with the 28th overall selection in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday. The 2019 NHL Draft will continue tomorrow at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with the second through seventh rounds (1 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

Suzuki, 18, registered 75 points (25g, 50a) in 65 games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League last season. The 6’0”, 170-pound forward has posted 119 points (39g, 80a) in 129 career OHL games over two seasons with Barrie. Suzuki served as an alternate captain for the Colts during the 2018-19 season, posting 22 multi-point games and never going more than three consecutive games without recording a point. Suzuki was selected first overall by Barrie in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection and was teammates with Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov in 2017-18.

The London, Ont., native was selected for the 2019 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, serving as an alternate captain on Team Orr. Suzuki represented Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording eight points (1g, 7a) and winning gold, and also played for his home country at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. His brother, Nick Suzuki, was selected 13th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft and is currently a prospect in the Montreal Canadiens organization.