RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes were supposed to play the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night on the road.

The game was postponed after 4 Canes players entered the NHL's COVID Protocols. The decision was made by the NHL's, NHLPA's, and Club's medial groups.

There is no word on when the game will be made up.