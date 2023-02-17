Canes prepare for NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium

The Carolina Hurricanes will play in their first NHL regular-season outdoor game.

RALEIGH, N.C. — History is about to happen in Raleigh. The Carolina Hurricanes are hosting their first NHL regular-season outdoor game, against the Washington Capitals, on February 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium, where the NC State Wolfpack plays. It's part of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. They will become the 28th NHL team to play an outdoor game.

Crews began setting up inside Carter-Finley Stadium about two weeks ahead of the game, on February 6.

They spent four days setting up before making the ice. Crews started by laying down armor deck on the field.

“When you walk in especially on day one, like this it’s pretty exciting to see the venue, kind of look around and meet the crew, the people you are going to be working with, and Raleigh is a great city, so we are all excited to be here," said Derek King, NHL Senior Director, Facilities Operations & Hockey Operations.

After that, they began to prepare to build the ice. They ran pipes from the 53-foot mobile refrigeration unit to the field, which is the largest in the world. They put down 20,000 liters of water. It took about 7 days to get the ice ready.

"Most of the ice-making will take place overnight and we’ll cover the ice during the day," said King. "There are a lot of other things for us to do to get ready for the game and once the sun is off the field, we’ll uncover and make ice throughout the night."

On Friday, February 17, the players were able to practice on the ice for the first time.

"It was cool," said Jordan Martinook, Canes left wing. "The atmosphere is going to be incredible. I've been to Wolfpack football games, just knowing how the stadium is, just looking around, that's the coolest part. The ice seems really small out there."

The Canes played the Capitals days ago, on February 14. They beat them on the road 3-2.

"I'm nervous more just for, wanting to make sure we put on a good show for them," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "That's what this is about. It's a little give back to the community, the people that have supported this team for a long long time."

Some players grew up playing hockey outdoors.

"I consider myself a seasoned veteran on the outdoor rink," said Seth Jarvis, Canes right wing. "This is obviously a different animal and guys have played in front of a lot of fans before like this, and I definitely haven't. "Everyone just says enjoy, have fun, and that's kind of what I plan to do."