Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 'kicks off' Friday, watch it on WFMY News 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest this Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers fans will be able to enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest.

Officials said fans will be able to see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night ends with a fireworks and laser show.

Event officials said Panthers' partner Morris-Jenkins will give a DJ for the evening's festivities and Daimler Trucks North America will provide fans with LED glow sticks.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., on-field entertainment starts at 6 p.m., practice will start at 7 p.m. and the fireworks/laser show will start at 9:15.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought on the Panthers’ website.

Programming Changes

You can also watch the Panthers Fan Fest Friday at 7 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

That means there are some programming changes that you need to know about.

Secret Celebrity Restoration will air overnight early Saturday morning at 1:37 a.m., Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:37 a.m. and Jeopardy will be air at 3:07 a.m.

