Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 'kicks off' Thursday, watch it on WFMY News 2, plus other programming changes

Panthers fans will be able to enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest.

Officials said fans will be able to see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night ends with a fireworks and laser show.

Event officials said for the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LEF wristbands.

Panthers’ partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the evening’s festivities.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., on-field entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and practice will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought on the Panthers’ website.

