Frank Reich introduced as Panthers head coach during press conference

Frank Reich was reintroduced as head coach during press conference in at Bank of America stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Frank Reich was introduced as the head coach for the Carolina Panthers Tuesday during a press conference at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Reich speaks on his time as a player on the team during it's very first season in 1995.

"To have the first touchdown pass in team's history is pretty special," he said.

Reich said when it comes to building the roster, it'll be 100% collaborative with General Manager Scott Fitterer.

"As a coach and a coaching staff we will collaborate. This is a player's game," he said. "We will dive all in."

Panthers owner David Tepper said Reich is a guy that 'checks all the boxes'.

Reich made it clear that Fitterer will have control of the 53-man roster, but he will control who is active.

Reich said GM Scott Fitterer will have control of the 53-man roster.

Reich will control who is active.

But continued to say it’ll be “100% collaborative”. pic.twitter.com/rakXp82oAf — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) January 31, 2023

Reich speaking now about the teams 3 primary principles.

- A relentlesy drive to get better everyday

- Excellence comes from competition

- Team always comes first. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/VoyhUOZ6Zv — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) January 31, 2023

Reich: “We will dive all in. This is about football. This is about winning, that’s why I was hired.” — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) January 31, 2023