5 fast facts ahead of the Panthers home opener against Cleveland

The Carolina Panthers will host the Cleveland Browns on September 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2022 regular season, at home, on Sunday, September 11.

The Panthers will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Here are five fast facts you need to know ahead of the game:

1. This will be the fifth consecutive season the Panthers have opened the season at home.

The Panthers have a 4-2 record for their home openers.

2. Last year, the Panthers finished the season with a 5-12 record.

Half of their losses were decided by one point or less.

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Browns, 20-26, during their last regular season game back in 2018.

But, Carolina does have the home field advantage, having won both of their previous home games against the Browns.

3. Starting Quarterback, Baker Mayfield, spent three years with Cleveland before being traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of this season.

Last year, Mayfield started 13 games with the Browns and threw for more than 3,000 yards, making him one of only nine quarterbacks to reach the 3,000 mark in their first four seasons.

4. Several others on the Panthers roster have played for the Browns including:

Austin Corbett (2018-2019)

Cameron Erving (2015-2016)

Rashard Higgins (2016-2021)

5. Panthers starting running back Christian McCaffrey will return to the field against Cleveland after being added to the team’s injury list.

Head Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey recently suffered a cut on his shin from a cleat.