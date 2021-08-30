Carolina Panthers looking for Community Captain Nominations

The Panthers are giving 10 student-athletes a chance to represent their school on gameday during the 2021 season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are doing their part to recognize some of the brightest high school student-athletes throughout the Carolinas.

The Panthers partnered with Guy Roofing to recognize ten outstanding high school student-athletes through the Carolina Panthers Community Captain program. The program itself recognizes these athletes in both North and South Carolina who excel in their sport, the classroom, and in their community.

Here's the one caveat: male candidates are required to be high school football players, while female candidates are required to have participated in a varsity sport.

Nominations are being accepted through September 15, 2021. The winners will be awarded during a special in-game ceremony during the November 7th matchup at home between the Panthers and The New England Patriots.