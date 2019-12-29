CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers finished up the season with another loss.

The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium on Charlotte. Final score: 42-10

It was the team's eighth straight loss in a losing season.

RELATED: Ron Rivera fired by Carolina Panthers

RELATED: David Tepper addresses the future of the Carolina Panthers

On the bright side, running back Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to join the 1,000-1,000 club.

McCaffrey joins Roger Craig (49ers in 1985) and Marshall Faulk (Rams in 1999) as the only running backs in that elite club.

The third-year running back needed 67 yards receiving coming in and reached that mark with a 17-yard reception from Kyle Allen late in the third quarter against the Saints.

He received high-fives and hugs from his teammate on the sideline after the announcement.

Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier was carted to the locker room after taking a sack early in the second quarter.

The Panthers said Grier injured his foot and wouldn't return to the game.

Kyle Allen replaced Grier, who left the game with a 0.0 passer rating. He was 1 of 8 for 4 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown by A.J. Klein.

As the season ends for the Panthers, it's not clear how the team will look next year. Tight end Greg Olsen said after the game that he isn't sure yet about playing in 2020.

MORE ON WCNC: