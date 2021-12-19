Panthers riding 4-game skid, fall to Buffalo 31-14

Carolina is 5-9 on the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers 31-14.

Carolina moves to 5-9 on the season with the loss, while the Bills advance to 8-6.

FINAL: #Bills 31, #Panthers 14



Carolina is 5-9, losing 9 of 11 after a 3-0 start.



Tampa Bay at home next Sunday. @wcnc I #NFL — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 19, 2021

Panthers quarterback Cam Newtown went 18-of-39 for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 71 yards rushing on 15 carries with a score.

Along with his rushing touchdown in the first half, Newton also connected with ﻿running back Ameer Abdullah through the air on a 23-yard score to make it a 24-14 game.

Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards while Singletary kept Buffalo moving on the ground and opened the scoring on a 16-yard run.

PREVIOUS STORY: Panthers face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sunday

The Bills limited Allen’s mobility a week after the fourth-year starter was hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. Allen was sacked a season-high four times for 17 yards. He scrambled once for 26 yards in the third quarter.

Jeremy Chinn led the defensive efforts for Carolina with five tackles and an interception.

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury during pre-game warmups, causing the team to be without one of the key contributors of points this season.

The Panthers will look to get back into the win column on Sunday, Dec. 26, when they welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town.

Game time in Charlotte is set for 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.