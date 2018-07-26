SPARTANBURG, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are settled into their dorms at Wofford College, and now, the real work begins.

Thursday, the Panthers open training camp in Spartanburg, SC. The team will spend nearly three weeks at Wofford as it prepares for the 2018 season.

This year's camp starts with the annual Training Camp Kickoff Party at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium Thursday. The party is scheduled to start at for 4 p.m. with the team's first practice running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Admission is free.

Here's a look at Carolina's full 2018 training camp schedule:

July 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Kickoff party at Gibbs Stadium at 4 p.m.)

July 27: 3:10-5:10 p.m.

July 28: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

July 29: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

July 30: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

July 31: No practice

Aug 1: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Aug 2: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Aug 3: Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium from 7-9 p.m. (Ticket required)

Aug 4: No practice

Aug 5: 3:10-5:10 p.m.

Aug 6: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Aug 7: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Aug 8: No practice

Aug 9: Preseason opener at Buffalo

Aug 10: No practice

Aug 11: 3:10-5:10 p.m.

Aug 12: 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Aug 13: 9-11:15 a.m.

