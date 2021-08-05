What to look out for at Panthers Fan Fest 2021

The Carolina Panthers will host Fan Fest Friday, August 6.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are hosting Fan Fest on August 5 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium. Yet another chance for fans to get an up-close look at this year's roster with the NFL 2021 season quickly approaching.

Here are some things to look out for while you're getting a look at this year's team:

Panthers new Quarterback Sam Darnold:

Many see this new opportunity for the young signal-caller his last chance, after coming off a tumultuous start to his NFL career with the NY Jets. A large difference in 2021 compared to year's past includes the offensive weapons at Darnold's disposal.

The quarterback has a wide range of players to get the ball to including All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, wideouts D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson plus rookie wide receiver out of LSU in Terrace Marshall Jr.

By the end of this upcoming season, it should be very clear whether this franchise knows if Darnold is the franchise quarterback they have been searching for, ever since Cam Newton's departure from the Queen City.

Is Christian McCaffrey healthy again?

The Panthers have been a bit of a one-man show the last few years with CMC. 2020 brought plenty of setbacks though, as McCaffrey only played in 3 full games last season.

Looking ahead to 2021, McCaffrey said he is 100 percent healthy and believes the offense is much more balanced. This team goes as fast as McCaffrey goes, and if they want a chance to contend his health is paramount.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for no. 22 once he takes the field at Bank of America Stadium and in the months ahead.

Panthers Rookies

There is still plenty of practice and fine-tuning before the actual 2021 season begins, but one young man who has caught the eyes of many include rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

The 21-year-old's length and athleticism have been on full display at Training Camp and it'll be interesting to see what he can do in front of a large crowd at Fan Fest. Keep in mind, this will be the first time the rookie will lace up the cleats at Bank of America stadium.

Speaking of first impressions, look no further than the Panther's 11th overall selection in DB Jaycee Horn. Reports from camp state Horn has displayed excellent man-to-man coverage with several interceptions to go along with it.

If there were any rookies to watch Friday evening, these would be the two to look out for.