Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey tweeted he is launching a new initiative to support healthcare workers in the Carolinas on Wednesday.

“Today I’m launching a new initiative called ’22 and You’ to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can,” McCaffrey tweeted. “Like all of you, I have been watching the COVID-19 public health emergency unfold with shock and sadness. I am moved by the heroic and selfless efforts of our frontline healthcare providers throughout the Carolinas and beyond. As such, I have decided to launch an effort to help them in their life-saving work.”

McCaffrey said he has created the program to raise much needed funds for healthcare workers.

“My partners at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bose have stepped up and donated to the program,” he tweeted.

McCaffrey said he will be directing the funds raised to the NC Healthcare Foundation and South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation.

“I am personally matching the commitment of these great companies and encourage people to donate whatever (they) can,” he said.

RELATED: The Biltmore furlough's 2000+ employees

RELATED: Mebane McDonald's offering free kids meals for students

RELATED: Thursday real-time coronavirus updates: NC Department of Health and Human Services reports 16 deaths

RELATED: Lexington City Schools Worker tests positive for coronavirus after beginning to feel sick

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.