CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the 2020 NFL Draft, The Carolina Panthers select Auburn defensive tackle, Derrick Brown, with the 7th pick.

Brown is from Sugar Hill Georgia and played 4 years for the Auburn Tigers.

In his 2019 season, he won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He had 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

The 6.5 300-pound player is a powerful and explosive player that can hopefully the Panthers win more games in the future.