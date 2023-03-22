Carolina Panthers send big group to QB C.J. Stroud's Pro Day

Team owns No. 1 pick in the NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Carolina Panthers made sure to be seen in a big way at Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's pro day in Columbus on Wednesday.

The franchise sent a contingent of about a dozen people to watch the prospect work out.

The group included head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer, owners David and Nicole Tepper as well as other members of the team's coaching staff and front office.

"It went great, we didn't really get into X's and O's," Stroud said. "We just talked about life and some personal stuff. Everything went really well. I appreciate them talking to me and taking the time."

The 6-foot-3 Stroud is clearly a top target of Carolina, which traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 in a swap with the Chicago Bears, and clearly needs a quarterback of the future.

#OhioState QB C.J. Stroud meets with #Panthers contingent after his Pro Day. QB Coach Josh McCown says "You spun it well, bro, that was great. That was awesome.



Then the two proceed to schedule a game of horse, Stroud saying "I'm gonna take his money."



📹: @shawndunagan pic.twitter.com/UIWFY1DvUe — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 22, 2023

Stroud was seen exchanging pleasantries after his throwing session with Reich, quarterback coach Josh McCown and owner David Tepper.

"It means a lot. I think it shows not only how much they're interested in me, but I'm interested in them," Stroud said. "Just to meet them, know them as people. I think that's really big."

The Panthers are expected to visit with other top QB prospects Bryce Young (Alabama), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) at their individual pro days, and plan to host all in Charlotte for visits, too.

Stroud said it would be a dream come true to be selected No. 1 overall at the NFL Draft, which is April 27 in Kansas City.