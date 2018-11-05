CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers completed deals with five of their 2018 draft selections, the team announced Thursday.

The Panthers signed second-round pick cornerback Donte Jackson, fourth-round picks tight end Ian Thomas and defensive end Marquis Haynes, fifth-round selection linebacker Jermaine Carter and seventh-round pick defensive tackle Kendrick Norton.

The deals were completed on the eve of Carolina's 2018 rookie minicamp in Charlotte Friday.

You can find a full list of players invited to this year's camp here.

© 2018 WFMY