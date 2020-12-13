x
Gameday Panthers Blog: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two 4-8 teams are scheduled to face off this Sunday, as Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos are coming off of a 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they kept the game close throughout and covered the spread. Melvin Gordon exploded for a season-high 131 yards on the ground, while Lock threw for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers are coming off of a bye week, but even their time off came with some challenges. Several players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and some notable names like Derrick Brown, Curtis Samuel and Shaq Thompson missed a couple of practice sessions.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 4-1. Their last matchup came in September of 2016 when the Broncos escaped with a 21-20 victory. 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2020

2:23 p.m. Your score at the half 13, 7 Denver. Can the Panthers make a comeback in the second half?

2:16 p.m. Denver in for the Touchdown. Score now 13, 7 Denver.

2:08 p.m. Denver is driving, with 2 minutes left until halftime.

1:59 p.m. Extra point is good! Carolina now on top 7-6. 

1:58 p.m. Davis in for the Touchdown! Score now tied awaiting field goal. 

1:56 p.m. Denver fumbles and the Panthers now find themselves in the redzone! 

1:44 p.m. Panthers have to punt back to Denver who currently have the ball. 

1:34 p.m. Denver now facing a 4th and 2. Preparing to punt back to Carolina.

1:28 p.m. Carolina forced to punt again with 5:07 left in the 1st quarter.

1:20 p.m. Carolina moving the ball nicely on this drive!

1:15 p.m. Score now Broncos 6, Panthers 0. Broncos missed the extra point.

1:14 p.m. 83 yard return by the Broncos on the return for a Touchdown.

1:13 p.m. Panther go 3 and out and now have to punt back to the Broncos. 

1:08 p.m. Broncos forced to punt. Panthers will now start their drive. 

1:00 p.m. - Broncos receive the ball first.

