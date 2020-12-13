Gameday Panthers Blog: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 4-1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two 4-8 teams are scheduled to face off this Sunday, as Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos are coming off of a 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they kept the game close throughout and covered the spread. Melvin Gordon exploded for a season-high 131 yards on the ground, while Lock threw for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers are coming off of a bye week, but even their time off came with some challenges. Several players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and some notable names like Derrick Brown, Curtis Samuel and Shaq Thompson missed a couple of practice sessions.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 4-1. Their last matchup came in September of 2016 when the Broncos escaped with a 21-20 victory.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2020

2:23 p.m. Your score at the half 13, 7 Denver. Can the Panthers make a comeback in the second half?

Halftime: Denver 13 Panthers 7 — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) December 13, 2020

2:16 p.m. Denver in for the Touchdown. Score now 13, 7 Denver.

2:08 p.m. Denver is driving, with 2 minutes left until halftime.

1:59 p.m. Extra point is good! Carolina now on top 7-6.

-Drew Lock gets sacked.

-Jeremy Chinn forces the fumble.

-Efe Obada scoops it up & takes it to the 5-yrd line.

-Mike Davis takes it the rest of the way.

Panthers lead 7-6 with 6:15 left in the half. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) December 13, 2020

1:58 p.m. Davis in for the Touchdown! Score now tied awaiting field goal.

1:56 p.m. Denver fumbles and the Panthers now find themselves in the redzone!

1:44 p.m. Panthers have to punt back to Denver who currently have the ball.

Teddy using his legs but he’s just short of the first down. Panthers forced to punt. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) December 13, 2020

1:34 p.m. Denver now facing a 4th and 2. Preparing to punt back to Carolina.

1:28 p.m. Carolina forced to punt again with 5:07 left in the 1st quarter.

1:20 p.m. Carolina moving the ball nicely on this drive!

1:15 p.m. Score now Broncos 6, Panthers 0. Broncos missed the extra point.

Denver scores first with a 83-yes punt return. Extra point no good.



Broncos leads 6-0 early. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) December 13, 2020

1:14 p.m. 83 yard return by the Broncos on the return for a Touchdown.

1:13 p.m. Panther go 3 and out and now have to punt back to the Broncos.

1:08 p.m. Broncos forced to punt. Panthers will now start their drive.