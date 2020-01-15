CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, Luke Kuechly recently announced his retirement after eight seasons in the NFL.

Multiple players from the Carolina Panthers took to twitter to share their thoughts.

“I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother!,” Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis said in a tweet.

Graham Gano, kicker for the Panthers said it had been “an honor” to play with Kuechly.

“Luke’s love and passion for football has been something that I have never seen before. I know he is going to miss this game but I know for a fact this game will miss him more,” Gano said.

DJ Moore with the Panthers shared his thoughts in a tweet.

“In the short time I have been here in Carolina it’s been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missed,” Moore said.

Greg Olsen tweeted that he felt honored to be Kuechly’s friend and will always appreciate the impact he had on his life.

“Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it,” he said.

The Panthers said he’s one of the greatest players to ever wear a Carolina Uniform and arguably one of the best linebackers in the NFL since he was a first-round pick in 2012.

"I think now is the right chance for me to move on," Kuechly said in a release from the Panthers. "It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I've played it since I was a kid. It's my favorite thing in the world to do.”

