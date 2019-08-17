CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills Friday night, and fans lucky enough to go the preseason game may have noticed a big change when it comes to their tickets.

Starting with this game, fans will no longer be able to bring in a paper ticket printed at home. Instead, you'll only get in the gates with a mobile ticket.

This fully digital ticketing platform comes as part of a league-wide initiative, according to the Panthers official website. To get in, you'll need to download the Panthers App or Ticketmaster App.

On the app, you can manage your tickets throughout the season, plus, transfer them to another person or sell them. Team representatives say going mobile reduces the risk of lost or counterfeit tickets.

For more information, click here for the team's step-by-step guide and FAQ.

If you don't have a smartphone, call the ticket office at (704) 358-7800.

