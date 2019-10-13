LONDON, UK — For the first time in franchise history the Carolina Panthers will play a game outside of the United States as the head to London to take on division rival Tampa Bay in London's Tottenham Stadium. The Buccaneers last played in London in 2009 and they are the only franchise in the NFL to be winless in London despite playing at least two games there.

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians made the trip to London in the 2016 season as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals but its a trip he does not remember too fondly:

"We got beat soundly, and our quarterback broke his arm and we lost him for the season in the second quarter. So it was not fond.”

The Panthers are looking to avenge that ugly week 2 loss to the Buccaneers and for the 4th straight game Kyle Allen will fill in at QB. Allen has benefited from a blazing hot start to the season by running back and do-it-all offensive weapon, Christian McCaffery.

However, McCaffery clearly struggled against a stout Bucs rush defense that sports the leagues best yards per carry allowed at 3.1. Tampa has some major holes in their secondary and have given up at least 300 passing yards in 4 straight games. If Allen is able to exploit the secondary, as he did against Arizona, he could be in for a big day.



Just a reminder, kick-off is at the unusual time of 9:30 am ET, so wake up a little early, make a little tea and cheer on those Panthers in London.









RELATED: Another Panthers loss and a valuable lesson learned

RELATED: Panthers lose at home to Buccaneers; team 0-2 so far this season

RELATED: Pounding All The Way To London: Panthers Set For First-Ever Overseas Game Against Buccaneers