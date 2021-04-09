GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to play the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and all the action will unfold only on WFMY News 2 - your home of the Carolina Panthers!
We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays. Let's go Panthers!
Pre-game hype:
Game notes:
- Panthers QB Sam Darnold will match up with his old team. The California native started with the Jets in 2018 and was traded to the Panthers in 2021.
- Plus, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will return after an injury-plagued season.
- Carolina returns two 1,000-yard receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. They'll go toe-to-toe with the Jets' cornerbacks. New York has five outside corners on its depth chart.
- Just seven Jets players that started in last year's season finale against New England are back as projected starters entering this week under new head coach Robert Saleh, according to the Panthers’ website.