Winston-Salem N.C. – The Federal Prospects Hockey League has unveiled the full 286-game schedule for its 10 member teams in 2019-20. Teams will play between 56-60 games between late October and early April. The Carolina Thunderbirds will be playing 57 games; 30 home (the league's maximum) and 27 away.

The Carolina Thunderbirds will begin their third season of play in the same place last year’s championship season ended. On October 25th and 26th in First Arena, Carolina will play against the Elmira Enforcers in a rematch of the 2019 finals. The Thunderbirds season will conclude on the road as well, against the Columbus River Dragons on April 4.

Carolina’s home opener is on November 8 against the Danbury Hat Tricks and will honor last year’s Commissioner's Cup Championship. There will be a banner unveiling and special promotions that will be announced later on this offseason.

The Elmira Enforcers will be back in Carolina for the rematch part two on December 12 and 13. This is the only time Elmira will be in Carolina this season.

Carolina will also be hosting holiday games on both Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Michigan will be visiting the Thunderbirds on Turkey Day, while the new team down south, the Columbus River Dragons, will be the Thunderbirds opponent as they ring in the New Year.

The Michigan team is currently "to be released" by those in charge of the franchise.

Carolina will have 12 Friday night home games, 13 Saturday night home games, three Sunday home games, and the aforementioned holiday home games. The Thunderbirds' longest home stint will begin January 10 and end January 25 with three weekends straight at home. Mentor, Delaware and Mentor again are the opponents for the six-game homestand.

The Thunderbirds home slate ends March 27-29th with a three-set against the Danville Dashers. This will be our "Fan Appreciation Weekend" celebrating what should be another great year of Thunderbirds hockey in the Triad.

The full promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season will be released on a later date.