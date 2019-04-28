WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Thunderbirds are your Commissioner's Cup champions!

The Thunderbirds' thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Elmira Enforcers in Game 4 of the championship series Saturday night wrapped up the Federal Hockey League season. Carolina took the series 3-1 after taking a 2-0 series lead.

Jan Salak scored the winning goal 35 seconds into overtime, prompting a well-deserved victory lap around First Arena. Michael Bunn was named MVP of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Carolina won Game 1 7-3 and took Game 2 4-3. The Thunderbirds shook off a Game 3 loss and got off to a strong start in Game 4, eventually outshooting Elmira 47-20. The Thunderbirds led 3-2 after two straight goals to start the third period. The Enforcers tied the game with less than five minutes left in regulation to force overtime.

The team will have a celebration on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds annex.

