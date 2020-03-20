GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBS will be sending sports fans on a trip back down memory lane over the weekend.

That's because the network will be airing throwback classic NCAA tournament games on Saturday and Sunday!

CBS made an announcement about the classic games on their Twitter page Friday afternoon:

"This weekend, we’re bringing you some classic NCAA Tournament games on CBS."





Below is the schedule for your NCAA Tournament Rewind!

Saturday, March 21:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1982 UNC vs. Georgetown

12:00n-2:00pm



NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1983 NC State vs. Houston

2:00-4:00pm



NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky

4:00-6:00pm



Sunday, March 22:

NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2008 Memphis vs. Kansas

12:00n-2:00pm



NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2019 Texas Tech vs. Virginia

2:00-4:00pm



NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2016 Villanova vs. UNC

4:00-6:00pm

Other Stories:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | New coronavirus cases in the Triad; statewide total passes 100

RELATED: Illinois governor orders residents to stay home, joining California and New York

RELATED: My 2 Cents: Don't Panic