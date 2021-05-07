Charlotte Catholic four-peats as state champions

Cougars honor late coach Jim Oddo with victory in 3A state championship game.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte Catholic continued its latest dynastic run on Friday by beating Havelock for the 3A state championship, 14-7.

It's the fourth-straight state title for the Cougars.

And they had a former coach on the mind.

Former coach Jim Oddo, who began the initial Catholic dynasty, died this year.

"The legacy of the team is that they protect the tradition that Coach Oddo built," current coach Mike Brodowicz said.

Catholic took down high-flying Havelock, limiting their potent offense to just one score.

BREAKING: Charlotte Catholic wins its FOURTH straight state championship, beating Havelock, 14-7 in 3A. Did it for Coach Oddo!@Catholic_FB @CCHSCougarsDen @CCHSCougarNews @wcnc — WCNC Charlotte Sports (@SportsWCNC) May 8, 2021

The Cougars started the scoring early in the first quarter on a Paul Neel halfback pass to Adam Franek.

After Havelock tied the game in the second quarter, Catholic quickly answered with a Sean Boyle touchdown pass.

Safety Kevin Dumser sealed the victory with an interception in the fourth quarter.

"Everything we do in this program, we think of him all the time," Brodowicz said. "He was so proud of how we play the game of football. He used to tell us that."