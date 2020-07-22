Charlotte MLS team announces club name

Charlotte's MLS team will officially be called 'Charlotte FC.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s Major League Soccer franchise is officially named Charlotte Football Club (FC), the organization announced today. In addition to revealing the club name, Charlotte FC unveiled team branding, including its crest and colors.

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” said Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

The design inspiration for the Charlotte FC crest was derived from Charlotte’s unique history as the first American city to have its own branch of the United States Mint. The blue, black and white crest is in a circular shape, a modern interpretation of the historic coins made locally. In the center of the crest lies a four-point crown, a nod to the Queen City moniker and the historic four wards of Uptown Charlotte. The engraved typeface and Minted 2022 border mark are additional details paying homage to the club’s inaugural season.