Charlotte Hornets announce COVID-19 protocols for 2021-22 home games

Certain fans will be required to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the arena. Masks are required for everyone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will have their preseason home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 7, and for any fans going to the game, there are some new COVID-19 protocols in place at Spectrum Center this season.

First, make sure your phone is charged up before you head to the arena because everything is contactless. From concession stands to merchandise vendors, all transactions are cashless at Spectrum Center. Reverse ATMs will be available in the arena to convert cash into card if necessary.

All tickets are also digital and will be scanned on your phone at the arena entrance. For easy access, tickets can be added to a smartphone's wallet app to be scanned at the door.

Face masks are required for everyone who is at least 5 years old and must be worn in all common areas, including concourses and your seat. The only time masks can be removed is if a person is eating or drinking.

Finally, some fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days of the game. The NBA is requiring all fans who are seated within 15 feet of the court to provide this information. At-home test results will not be allowed.

The affected areas for Hornets home games include all of the Hardwood Club, courtside and second-row courtside seats, as well as the first several rows of sections 103-107. Fans with tickets in these areas should download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test to enter the arena. Click here for more details.

In addition, the Hornets will offer on-site COVID-19 testing for kids under the age of 12 who aren't eligible to be vaccinated. This testing will be available by appointment on game days beginning three hours prior to tipoff.

The Hornets start the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at home against the Indiana Pacers.

