Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm practice inside bubble

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were not one of the 22 teams invited to Orlando for the NBA's restart. The team hasn't played together in 6 months until this week.
Teams are able to create their own bubble environment. The team will stay at the same hotel, get daily Covid-19 tests, and practice at the Spectrum Center. A select number of Greensboro Swarm players have been asked to join in on the event.
Charlotte Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said he didn't have any expectations on what his team would look like coming into this.
"I didn't really know what the players would look like, to be honest," said Borrego. "We haven't seen each other in 6 months in this type of setting. Today was about evaluation, taking it slow, kind of seeing where we're at. These guys were in a much better spot than I anticipated. I think we're going to get more out of these 2 weeks than I even expected. We have to stay healthy, number one. We have to continue to grow and get better and get in better shape as we go. We're going to do that through playing."
The Hornets will play in a bubble for a few weeks. It's not known when 2020-2021 will begin.
The NBA Draft is set for November 18th and the Charlotte Hornets have the 3rd pick.