Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm practice inside bubble

Teams are able to create their own bubble environment. The team will stay at the same hotel, get daily Covid-19 tests, and practice at the Spectrum Center. A select number of Greensboro Swarm players have been asked to join in on the event.

"I didn't really know what the players would look like, to be honest," said Borrego. "We haven't seen each other in 6 months in this type of setting. Today was about evaluation, taking it slow, kind of seeing where we're at. These guys were in a much better spot than I anticipated. I think we're going to get more out of these 2 weeks than I even expected. We have to stay healthy, number one. We have to continue to grow and get better and get in better shape as we go. We're going to do that through playing."