CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniform Friday, marking the first gray uniform in team history.

The new cool gray uniforms will make their debut on Friday, December 6 when the Hornets host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. In a release, the Hornets said the City Edition uniforms celebrate Charlotte's culture, diversity and style.

Like the team's new Statement Edition jerseys, the City Editions uniforms have "CHA" across the chest in purple with bright white numbers and teal piping on the sleeves.

Charlotte will sport the new uniforms in five home games and 10 road games. In conjunction with the City Series games featuring the uniforms, the Hornets will collaborate with local brands and designers for limited edition t-shirts that fans will have the opportunity to win through the Hornets social media channels and purchase in the Fan Shop.

In celebration of "Cool Gray Friday," the Hornets Fan Shop is launching a series of deals with savings of up to 60% off regular price items. Those special deals are only available at the Fan Shop at Spectrum Center in uptown.

