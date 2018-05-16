CHICAGO -- The Charlotte Hornets will be on the clock with the 11th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

The Hornets had a 0.8-percent chance of winning the top pick in this year's Lottery, but the odds were against them, as the Phoenix Suns got pick number one for the first time in franchise history.

Charlotte had a 90.75-percent chance of getting this year's 11th pick, which is exactly where the team landed.

It's the Hornets' second year in a row with pick number 11. They selected former Kentucky guard Malik Monk in that slot in 2017.

The 2018 NBA Draft is set for June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Below is the full 2018 NBA Draft Lottery order:

Phoenix Sacramento Atlanta Memphis Dallas Orlando Chicago Cleveland New York Philadelphia Charlotte Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers Denver

