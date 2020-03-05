CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR is getting ready to start again after the coronavirus put the season on hold.

Races will start May 17 between 2 tracks - Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"We're limiting it to essential staff only making sure everyone is screened before they come into the property," said Greg Walter, who is the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. "Each day has its own series, so the Cup Series will have its own day and then we clear it out. Then we clean the facility. We're going to space out the garages, so the teams are in every other bay. If you look at the playbook we have so far its pretty think in terms of the precautions we're going to take to keep the sport safe."

Charlotte Motor Speedway will still host the annual Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, but it will have to be without fans.

"Not to have the fans here is a little heartbreaking for us because we have people come from all 50 states, at least 22 different countries, who come here and make Charlotte, North Carolina their home for at least a week," said Walter. "We're going to miss them."

Fans said it's going to feel different without watching the sport live in person.

"No fans live at the track is definitely going to be a different scenario than I've ever seen before," said Andrew Harrah, who is a NASCAR fan."The fans get up on their feet for every restart and wrecks. The winner is doing donuts and stuff like that, seeing all the flashing from the cameras, that's part of racing, that's why it's a thrill going to the track."