CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first day of school can be stressful for kids. But one Charlotte teacher is making things a bit more fun with a Carolina Panthers theme for his students!

Mitch Toros, a 3rd-grade teacher at Sterling Elementary in Charlotte, North Carolina shared a video of his 'crib' or classroom and that video quickly went viral -- with the Carolina Panthers even giving a shoutout!

"This Classroom is a dream," the Panthers tweeted.

The Panthers-themed classroom includes a framed Luke Kuechly jersey, team banners and even locker room lockers for 'cubbies!'

This isn't the first time Choros went all out with his classroom. In fact, the 3rd-grade teacher went viral last year with his other 'Panthers-themed classroom.'

