GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of the sports world is shut down because of the coronavirus, including cheerleading.

Cheerleaders across the world practice and compete with one goal, to make it to the biggest competition in the sports. It's called Cheerleading Worlds, better known as Worlds. It's held in Orlando, Florida.

About 11,000 athletes make it to the big stage in April, but it's postponed.

"Worlds means a lot becaus e It's something I've been working for my whole cheer career," said Maci Hudson, who a part of the Charlotte Royalcats. "I've gone a lot of times before, but these past 2 seasons have been my best shot to possibly win it all or walk away with a bronze, silver, or gold medal."

Hudson's from Greensboro, ut travels to Charlotte for the sport. As a competitive cheerleader for 14 years, she's been to Worlds a few times, but she said this year would be special.

"This season means a lot because it's my last one," said Hudson.

Cheerleaders around the world are waiting to see when and if the event will go on.