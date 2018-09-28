CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Daniel Hemric was promoted Friday to a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride next season for Richard Childress Racing.

Hemric will replace Ryan Newman at RCR in the No. 31 Chevrolet. The team decided not to bring Newman back next season and will instead use Hemric, an Xfinity Series regular. Newman will drive next season for Roush Fenway Racing.

Hemric is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut on Sunday on the roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is currently ranked second in the Xfinity Series standings driving for Childress.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons racing in NASCAR's Truck Series before landing an Xfinity ride with Childress. Hemric finished fourth in the championship race last season.

Hemric was the second promotion announced Friday. JTG Daughtery Racing earlier in the day hired Ryan Preece to replace AJ Allmendinger.

