Chris Paul, NBA legend, honored in Forsyth County

Wake Forest University and West Forsyth High School honored the basketball player Thursday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Chris Paul is the pride and joy of Winston-Salem, and many would say the Triad as well.

Two schools that hold a very special place in the superstar point guard's heart honored him Thursday, and we were there to catch all the emotions.

Chris Paul is one of the best basketball players the game has ever seen.

However, if you ask the people of the Triad, the Winston-Salem native is one of the best people as well.

Both West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University celebrated the ever-growing legacy of the "Point God".

Winston-Salem born and raised, Chris Paul made a name for himself

Now, his name is permanently engraved in two of the gyms that Paul will forever call home.

"I've been so blessed to and fortunate in my life to travel and do so many things," NBA star Chris Paul said. "I've played on Olympic Teams and all these different types of stuff. But you never forget where you came from."

West Forsyth High School is where Chris Paul first burst on the scene as one of the top players in the class of 2003.

The court where he spilled countless blood, sweat, and tears onto will forever bear his name.

"My message to all of you is, never forget where you came from and always show gratitude, and I thank you," Paul expressed.

This was just one of the stops honoring "CP3".

Wake Forest University named its men's basketball locker after the best player in the school's history.