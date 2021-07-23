"It's unbelievable exposure for us:" Triad HBCUs shares thoughts on Chris Paul's support

Triad native and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul represented NC A&T and Winston-Salem State in the NBA Finals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no secret Chris Paul is passionate about supporting historically black colleges. He wore gear to represent schools during the NBA Finals, including North Carolina A&T and Winston-Salem State.

"You can’t pay for that type of promotion," said Will Jones, who is the men's head basketball coach at North Carolina A&T.

"That was huge especially in the playoffs, when all eyes are on the NBA playoffs," said Cleo Hill Jr., who is the men's head basketball coach at Winston-Salem State.

Triad HBCU's were represented on the biggest stage by Phoenix Suns guard, Wake Forest alum, and Winston-Salem native, Chris Paul. He wore a North Carolina A&T logo on his shirt when the Suns hit the road for Milwaukee for game 6 of the finals.

"I think he’s done an unbelievable job to try to bring awareness to that landscape and he being a guy from the Triad area," Jones. "He’s done his best to put the schools, A&T one of them, in the light."

He also wore a Winston-Salem State sweatshirt during a press conference.

"He speaks very highly about HBCUs and even more highly of us, the Rams of Winston-Salem State," said Hill Jr.

It may just be a piece of clothing to some, but not to CP3 and certainly not to Coach Jones and Coach Hill Jr. It's their brands that they love and protect.

"I walk in the gym and I’m sitting beside John Calipari or Coach K, and they see those logos, I want kids to be able to recognize our logo just like those as being a premiere logo and institution across the country," said Jones.

"It's been okay to attend an HBCU, but when somebody like Chris Paul becomes an advocate, it makes it more special," said Hill Jr.

"Anytime that logo is out there, it's unbelievable exposure for us," said Jones.