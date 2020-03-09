NBA legend Chris Paul pays tribute to AUC schools in Game 7

Paul wore Clark Atlanta-themed shoes during Oklahoma City's game against Houston and Spelman-Morehouse gear beforehand.

ATLANTA — Chris Paul paid tribute to the HBCU schools of the Atlanta University Center on Wednesday night before and during his team's NBA playoff game.

The Oklahoma City point guard, who's established himself as one of the all-time greats over a 15-year career, wore "SpelHouse" -- or Spelman-Morehouse --themed gear as he made his entrance at the NBA bubble in Orlando and then wore Clark Atlanta-themed shoes during the game.

The custom shoes also featured a hashtag referencing Breonna Taylor and the message, "Can't Give Up Now..."

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed during the execution of a no-knock search drug warrant in Louisville, Ky., in March, obtained under circumstances that remain under question.

Her death has been a focal point for the scrutiny of policing by law enforcement across the nation.

It was a proud moment for students and alums of CAU, Spelman College and Morehouse College -- each among Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Paul paid tribute to HBCUs throughout his time in the NBA bubble, wearing schools' colors and gear before games. According to a tally by The Undefeated, he represented 20 schools in all.

Salute to @CP3 for every HBCU he repped in the NBA bubble ✊🏽



CAU

Shaw

FAMU

Spelman

Morehouse

Lincoln

Alabama State

Bluefield State

Hampton

Southern

WSSU

NCCU

Langston

Savannah State

Albany State

Livingstone

Howard

Alabama A&M

NC A&T

Norfolk State pic.twitter.com/nEX1ANfnQA — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 3, 2020

Unfortunately, the AUC schools will be Paul's last tribute. The Thunder were narrowly beaten by the Rockets 104-102 to complete a hard-fought seven-game series and end Oklahoma City's season.