Wes Miller named Cincinnati men’s basketball head coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of Cincinnati has hired UNC Greensboro men’s basketball coach, Wes Miller, according to the Director of Athletics John Cunningham.

Miller was recently a finalist at UNC-Chapel Hill for the men’s basketball head coaching job after Roy Williams announced his retirement.

Cincinnati will introduce Miller on Friday during a news conference.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Wes into the Bearcats family," Cunningham said. "He is an extremely dynamic coach and mentor who impressed me with his drive, focus and attention to detail. He's a proven winner as a head coach and was able to rebuild a program and lead a remarkable turnaround at UNCG over the last decade. We cast a very wide net in this search and Wes emerged as the right coach to lead the Bearcats into the future."

Miller also, had much to say while thanking the UNCG family for their support over the years.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at the University of Cincinnati," Miller said. "I'm thankful for President Pinto and (AD) John Cunningham for bringing me into the Bearcats family. I am honored to lead such a storied program and excited to get to work. I also can't thank UNCG enough because I wouldn't be here without my players and athletic director Kim Record. This last decade coaching the Spartans has been extremely rewarding."

UNCG sent a letter to students informing them of Miller's new move.

UNCG Basketball tweeted, " Thank you, Coach Wes Miller. We love you."

UNCG Spartans Athletic Director tweeted, "I want to thank Coach Miller for his commitment to UNCG these past 10 years. We wish him all the best at Cincinnati. They are getting a terrific leader and a better human being."

UNCG is coming off the NCAA Tournament appearance and its second in the past three tournaments led by Miller. The Spartans were a No. 13 seed and fell during the first round to Florida State. Miller went 185-135 in 10 seasons at UNCG and finished in the top three of the SoCon the past five seasons.

Miller is also nearing his 200-win barrier before turning 40, according to CBS Sports.

Former UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams talked about Miller's success.

"Wes Miller is one of the most outstanding young coaches in our game and what he did at UNC- Greensboro makes me believe he is the most outstanding," Williams said. "As a player at North Carolina, he came closer to reaching his full potential than any player I've ever coached. His energy, his determination, his intelligence and his care for young people convinces me that he will continue at that level. I am so happy for him."